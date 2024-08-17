Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. 3,819,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

