Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average is $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.