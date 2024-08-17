Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 27,725 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 8,170,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,122,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,311 shares of company stock worth $4,109,391. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

