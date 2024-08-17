RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.99%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
