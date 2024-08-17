RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

