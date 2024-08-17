Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

SOC stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sable Offshore will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

