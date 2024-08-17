Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.48. The stock had a trading volume of 299,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,248. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.