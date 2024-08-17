Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.