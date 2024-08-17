Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $12.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

SBH stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.