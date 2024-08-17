Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.33

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 10980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Samsonite International Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Announces Dividend

Samsonite International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.