Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) & Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Financial Contrast

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) and Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Sandoz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandoz Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Princeton Bancorp and Sandoz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandoz Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Sandoz Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $72.36 million 3.13 $23.76 million $3.76 9.54 Sandoz Group $9.65 billion 1.92 $77.00 million N/A N/A

Sandoz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Sandoz Group

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.