Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Head to Head Survey

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 12.92% 17.60% 11.59% BlackLine 2.30% 9.07% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $532.61 million 3.74 $62.44 million $1.17 30.88 BlackLine $624.41 million 5.10 $58.17 million $0.23 224.17

This table compares Sapiens International and BlackLine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine. Sapiens International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sapiens International and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33 BlackLine 2 7 3 0 2.08

Sapiens International currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $58.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Sapiens International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

Sapiens International beats BlackLine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data. The company's also provides journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process; compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and smart close for SAP solution. In addition, it offers blackline cash application, and credit and risk, collections, disputes and deductions, and team and task management, as well as AR intelligence solutions and electronic invoicing and compliance. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type; intercompany balance and resolve, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that enables open intercompany transactions, which integrate with treasury systems. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.