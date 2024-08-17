Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

SVRA stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

