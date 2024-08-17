Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231,566 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,377,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,073. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.