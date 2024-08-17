Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 9,217 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

