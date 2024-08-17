Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

