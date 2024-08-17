Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.72 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.