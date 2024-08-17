Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 1,569 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $184.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

