Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 406,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.