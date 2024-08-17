Saxon Interests Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.04. 764,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

