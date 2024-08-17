Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 28,751 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $448.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

