Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.28. 833,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

