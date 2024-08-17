Scotiabank Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D.UN. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.19.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.73. The stock has a market cap of C$293.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$27.30.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00. In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. Insiders purchased a total of 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

