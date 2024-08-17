Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Seaboard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,061.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,955.33 and a 12-month high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

About Seaboard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

