Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Seaboard Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,061.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,955.33 and a 12-month high of $3,862.00.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
