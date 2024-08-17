Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th.

STB stock opened at GBX 848 ($10.83) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 813.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.18. The firm has a market cap of £161.71 million, a P/E ratio of 618.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,043.80%.

In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($63,827.76). 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

