Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. 2,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.97 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

