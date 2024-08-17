Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

SNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

