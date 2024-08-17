SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $92.11.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

