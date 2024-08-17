Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sharps Technology Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,313. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
