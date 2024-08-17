Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,313. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.