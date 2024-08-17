Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Insider Purchases A$482,337.69 in Stock

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Griffin acquired 1,635,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$482,337.69 ($317,327.42).

Sheffield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 101.40 and a quick ratio of 231.24.

About Sheffield Resources

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, rutile, anatase, and titanium minerals. Its flagship project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia.

