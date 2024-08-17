Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Insider Purchases A$482,337.69 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFXGet Free Report) insider Bruce Griffin acquired 1,635,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$482,337.69 ($317,327.42).

Sheffield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 101.40 and a quick ratio of 231.24.

About Sheffield Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, rutile, anatase, and titanium minerals. Its flagship project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sheffield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sheffield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.