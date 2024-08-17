Shentu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $3.58 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,078,016 coins and its circulating supply is 137,105,653 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

