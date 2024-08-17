Shentu Trading Down 9.5% This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $67.51 million and $3.92 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,078,016 coins and its circulating supply is 137,081,267 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

