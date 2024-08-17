Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Shoal Games Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
Shoal Games Company Profile
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.