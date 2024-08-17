Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.70

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 28250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 34.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

