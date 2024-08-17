Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

