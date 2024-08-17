Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:CML opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 11.54. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.75). The firm has a market cap of £48.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

