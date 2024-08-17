Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Decreases By 23.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.