Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Decreases By 23.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
