Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Drops By 18.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

