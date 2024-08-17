Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Expands By 11.1%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 818,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $68,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO stock remained flat at $1.43 on Friday. 180,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

