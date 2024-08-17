Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Drops By 21.8%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Anghami Stock Performance
ANGHW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Anghami has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
Anghami Company Profile
