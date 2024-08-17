Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Increases By 10.7%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in argenx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.37.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of argenx stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,512. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.