Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expands By 28.4%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.0 %

ASB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 892,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $8,057,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

