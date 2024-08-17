Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Drops By 16.4%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries
Astec Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,284. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $748.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Astec Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
