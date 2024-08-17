Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Decreases By 20.1%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asure Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Asure Software stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 89,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

