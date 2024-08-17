Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Decreases By 15.2%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,224. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $315.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.