Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 19.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,226. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

