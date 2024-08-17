Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Increases By 11.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKH remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

