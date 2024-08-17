Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 11.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,052,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 5,715,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 11,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,453. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

