Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Rises By 28.1%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CITEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 9,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

