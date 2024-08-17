Short Interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Increases By 26.8%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $34,661.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 1,780,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,747. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBTS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.