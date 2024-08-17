Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Rises By 11.4%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.37. 334,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,155. The company has a market cap of $498.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

